Charles Schwab Robo-Adviser Class Action Dismissed

By Sarah Jarvis (June 9, 2022, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a proposed class action alleging Charles Schwab's robo-adviser investment program cost investors more than $500 million in losses by keeping accounts over-concentrated in cash, finding the court lacks jurisdiction under the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act. In a Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton sided with the Charles Schwab Corp. and Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. in determining that the claims brought by a group of investors are barred by SLUSA. The court noted that the law prevents federal courts from hearing class actions based on state law claims alleging the defendants made...

