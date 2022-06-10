Chicago Flooring Co. To Pay $1.2M For Bid-Rigging

By Matthew Perlman (June 10, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Chicago-based commercial flooring contractor is set to pay a $1.2 million criminal fine after the company and its former president pled guilty to federal antitrust charges over an alleged scheme to rig bids and fix prices. The U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement Thursday that Commercial Carpet Consultants Inc. and its former president Jerry P. Watson have pled guilty to the charges in Illinois federal court. Commercial Carpet marks the fourth company charged in an ongoing investigation into anticompetitive practices in the commercial flooring industry, while Watson is the sixth individual to plead guilty to charges stemming from...

