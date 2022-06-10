NY Judge Signs Off On $300M Deal In Renren Derivative Suit

By Stewart Bishop (June 10, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge Thursday approved a $300 million settlement of derivative litigation against principals of Renren Inc. and others, in a suit alleging that minority stockholders were cheated in a sham go-private deal in which hundreds of millions of dollars in Renren investments were siphoned off to an entity controlled by insiders. Following a morning hearing in Manhattan, New York Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok approved the modified deal in a bench ruling, after initially rejecting the settlement last year over concerns about some stockholders being wrongfully excluded from the deal and an "excessive" contemplated award of attorney fees...

