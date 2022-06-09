Fla. Doctor Denied Mistrial In Fight With Nelson Mullins Atty

By Carolina Bolado (June 9, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The wealthy Florida doctor suing Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP and Oshins & Associates LLC over his son's trust asked for — and was denied — a mistrial Thursday afternoon after a defense attorney brought up a related arbitration proceeding between the doctor and his son over the trust at issue. At trial in Fort Lauderdale, Margaret Keeley, who represents attorney Carl Rosen and his firm Nelson Mullins, was cross-examining plaintiff Rebecca Scott, wife of Dr. Steven Scott, when she brought up an arbitration transcript that she intimated would include statements contradictory to what Rebecca Scott was saying on the...

