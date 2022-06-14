Hirschler Snags Employee Benefits and Exec. Comp. Partner

By Abby Wargo (June 14, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Hirschler said it added a benefits and executive compensation partner to its Richmond office from another Virginia-based law firm, Vandeventer Black LLP. Robert Saffelle joined Hirschler, which has three offices in Virginia, in May, and his practice encompasses counseling businesses of all sizes on all things Employee Retirement Income Security Act, including retirement and welfare benefits plans, independent retirement accounts, employee stock ownership plans, executive compensation plans and merger & acquisition issues. Saffelle said Hirschler is a natural next move for him, and he is excited about the opportunity to work with colleagues he had worked with in the past....

