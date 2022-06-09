PG&E Pleads Not Guilty To Manslaughter Over 2020 Calif. Fire

By Dave Simpson (June 9, 2022, 10:37 PM EDT) -- PG&E pled not guilty Thursday to four felony involuntary manslaughter charges, and 27 other charges, for its role in allegedly causing the Zogg fire, which burned roughly 56,000 acres in two California counties in 2020, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett charged the utility in September, saying at the time that although it's unusual to charge a corporate entity with manslaughter, it was justified in this case. The criminal complaint filed against Pacific Gas and Electric Corp. includes counts of recklessly causing a fire with great bodily injury and negligent emission of air...

