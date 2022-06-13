Microchip Told To Pay $235,000 In WDTX Patent Trial

By Adam Lidgett (June 13, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury handed the owner of a half dozen patents used in website menu navigation less than a quarter million dollars in an infringement suit against Microchip Technology Inc. According to a verdict form Friday, the jury said Microchip has to cough up just $235,000 after it found that the company infringed various claims in six Caddo Systems Inc. patents. That amount was a lump sum damages award, according to the verdict. Timothy Devlin of Devlin Law Firm LLC, an attorney for Caddo Systems — which launched the instant suit in March 2020 — said in a statement to...

