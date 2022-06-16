Broker Hits Back At Aon Over Team Poaching Allegations

By Silvia Martelli (June 16, 2022, 6:21 PM BST) -- Howden Insurance Brokers Ltd. has hit back at insurance giant Aon, saying that it did nothing unlawful when recruiting one of its senior managers and five other employees to launch a competing group. Howden said in a newly public High Court defense filed June 9 that there is nothing unlawful in "actively recruiting" from its competitors. Aon said in its lawsuit in March that Paul Tubb, the former leader of its private finance initiative broking team, conspired with Howden to recruit five members of the 11-person team he managed in a bid to break into the U.K. infrastructure market. But Howden said...

