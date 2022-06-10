Chipmakers Escape Price-Fixing Damages Appeal

By Ronan Barnard (June 10, 2022, 5:17 PM BST) -- A digital security company lost its bid to sue two computer chip manufacturers Friday for being part of a price-fixing cartel, after a panel of appellate judges found it had run out of time to bring its claim to court. Gemalto Holding BV has lost its appeal to overturn a ruling that it had waited too long to seek damages from computer chipmakers Infineon Technologies AG and Renesas Electronics Corp. over allegations that they were involved in the price-fixing scheme. Master of the Rolls Geoffrey Vos, leading a panel of judges, upheld a High Court judge's decision that the six-year countdown...

