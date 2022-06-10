Del. Chancery Denies Indemnification For Former Avande CEO

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 10, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina health care services company that sued its former CEO for $5.3 million will not have to pay his legal expenses because he was ultimately found liable for breaching his fiduciary duties, a Delaware Chancery Court vice chancellor has ruled. Shawn Evans, the former CEO of Avande Inc., did not demonstrate that he is entitled to indemnification in connection with the claims of tortious interference, defamation and breach of fiduciary duty that Avande brought against him, the 20-page opinion Thursday from Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will said. Evans argued that he was entitled to "proportional indemnification" for the breach of fiduciary duty...

