9th Circ. Asked To Review State Farm's Crash Coverage Win

By Hope Patti (June 10, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The family of a driver who died in a car crash urged the Ninth Circuit to review a decision that affirmed State Farm's win in a coverage dispute over underinsured motorist benefits, saying a three-judge panel incorrectly interpreted an Oregon statute to reach its conclusion last month. Jill Estes, representing the estate of her husband, Kyle Estes, who was killed in a head-on collision in September 2018, said Thursday that State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co.'s underinsured motorist exclusion provides less favorable coverage than what is required under Oregon law. The estate of a driver who was killed in a car...

