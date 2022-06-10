Tribe Seeks Early Win In Texas Oil Terminal Challenge

By Joyce Hanson (June 10, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A Native American tribe and other groups challenging the proposed expansion of an oil terminal in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel have asked a Texas federal judge to hand them an early win in the case, saying the U.S. government failed to fully analyze the project. The Karankawa Kadla Tribe of the Texas Gulf Coast along with nonprofit groups Indigenous Peoples of the Coastal Bend and Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association argued in their motion for summary judgment Thursday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and three officers failed to take a "hard look" at the impact of...

