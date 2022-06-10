Ga. Rehab Biz To Pay $9.6M In Therapist's Whistleblower Suit

By Rosie Manins (June 10, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Georgia rehabilitative therapy business and its founder must pay $9.6 million for submitting almost 800 false health care claims, but can appeal the judgment before the remaining allegations in an occupational therapist's whistleblower suit are decided. In an amended partial judgment, a Middle District of Georgia judge said on Thursday that the remaining claims in Joshua Walthour's qui tam case against Middle Georgia Family Rehab LLC and its owners Brenda and Clarence Hicks may require a trial. Making the parties wait until the end of the litigation to certify for appeal the $9.6 million judgment on claims decided at the...

