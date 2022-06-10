Del. Court Denies Ex-CEO GenapSys Committee Access

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 10, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of gene sequencing company GenapSys Inc. lost his bid for more access to the work of the special committee that is considering putting the company into bankruptcy, while the committee got a warning from Delaware Chancery Court to be transparent and "tread carefully going forward." In a telephonic bench ruling, Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn said GenapSys founder, ex-CEO and current board member Hesaam Esfandyarpour hadn't proven that he was getting less information from the special committee than any other board director, denying his motion to amend a status quo order to allow all board members equal access...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS