BofA Customers Seek OK Of $8M Overdraft Fees Deal

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 10, 2022, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Bank of America has agreed to pay $8 million to end claims it blindsided customers by hitting them with two separate fees in connection with a single bad check. In a motion filed Thursday in a Pennsylvania federal court, Bank of America customer Steven Checchia asked U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick to grant preliminary approval of the multimillion-dollar deal. The settlement terms also include a promise from the bank that it will stop charging the fees at issue in the case for five years. "The total value of the settlement is outstanding when considering the common fund and the intangible...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS