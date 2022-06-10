5th Circ. Upholds Dismissal Of Law Firm's Virus Coverage Suit

By Ganesh Setty (June 10, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based law firm cannot gain coverage for its COVID-19 business interruption claims, the Fifth Circuit affirmed, putting forth the familiar finding that COVID-19 "does not physically damage property within the plain meaning of 'physical'" in the firm's policy with Cincinnati Insurance Co. A three-judge panel on Thursday relied on the court's January analysis in a similar pandemic business interruption case, Terry Black's Barbecue LLC v. State Automobile Mutual Insurance Co. Because Ferrer Poirot & Wansbrough's policy required underlying physical damage to or loss of insured property to qualify as a "covered cause of loss," like in the Terry Black's Barbecue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS