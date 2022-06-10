NFLer's Rep Calls Sanctions Bid A 'Ruse' In Poaching Row

By Ivan Moreno (June 10, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Talent agency CAA Sports said a competitor suing over the alleged poaching of an NFL player is requesting discovery sanctions to "dupe" a Pennsylvania federal court "into handing them a cheap victory" without examining the merits of their case. CAA said in a Thursday motion that Clarity Sports International LLC and Kenny Golladay's former agent Jason Bernstein "have no actual evidence or law to support" their case, so they are slinging accusations that defendants withheld emails and other records. In a motion last month, Clarity Sports asked the court to punish CAA by entering a default judgment or having its answer...

