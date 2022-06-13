Ga. Appeals Panel Revives Affordable Housing Project Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (June 13, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has found that a trial court shouldn't have dismissed claims that companies affiliated with late Atlanta real estate developer Herman J. Russell improperly underpaid his partner in an affordable housing apartment complex when it was sold. A three-judge appellate panel on Thursday said there are still unanswered questions about whether Russell had entered a partnership or merely a contractual agreement with Lamar Seals Jr. for the complex. Russell was an entrepreneur whose construction projects include Atlanta landmarks like the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the Georgia Dome. He worked with Seals, a former U.S. Department of...

