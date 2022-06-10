Connell Foley Brings On 5 Attys To NY, NJ Offices

By Adrian Cruz (June 10, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Connell Foley announced the hire of five new attorneys in its New York City and New Jersey offices, including a former in-house attorney at New Jersey power utility Public Service Electric and Gas, and an experienced environmental partner. Partners Vaughn L. McKoy and George C.D. Duke, of counsel John J. Curley and Jennifer Bogdanski, and associate James Ward joined Connell Foley at the start of June, the firm announced Monday. Duke and Ward joined the New York office from boutique firm Brown Duke & Fogel PC. McKoy, who works out of Connell Foley's Newark, New Jersey, office, previously worked for four years...

