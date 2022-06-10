NJ Law Letting Terminally Ill End Lives Survives Challenge

By Bill Wichert (June 10, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Friday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging a state law allowing terminally ill patients to obtain medication to end their lives, ruling in a published opinion that the voluntary nature of the statute neutralized arguments from critics of the measure. An appellate panel upheld a trial court decision nixing the suit from a terminally ill man, a physician and a pharmacist in their bid to invalidate New Jersey's Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act, a law that enables adult Garden State residents "with a life expectancy of 'six months or less'"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS