Texas Courts Have 'Vast' Power To Deny Interlocutory Appeals

By Michelle Casady (June 10, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A divided Texas Supreme Court on Friday clarified that intermediate appellate courts are not required to explain their reasoning when denying permissive interlocutory appeals, because the rules grant those courts discretion to reject the appeals. The state's high court issued that ruling in a dispute between Industrial Specialists LLC and Blanchard Refining Co. LLC over an $86 million settlement of 16 personal injury claims stemming from a refinery fire in Galveston Bay. The case asked the court to consider whether it should direct the state's intermediate appellate courts to explain their reasoning in denying permissive interlocutory appeals in the interest of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS