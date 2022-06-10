Blackfeet And Bankrupt Campsite Tussle Over Tribal Court

By Greg Lamm (June 10, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The Blackfeet Nation and campground operator Eagle Bear Inc. debated whether a tribal court should hear their case over a disputed lease, after Eagle Bear's bankruptcy petition put a hold on the dispute. In a brief filed Thursday in Montana federal court, the Blackfeet Nation said that because the lease on tribal land with campsite operator Eagle Bear Inc. was terminated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs in 2008, Eagle Bear cannot now claim the lease is part of the bankruptcy estate. The tribe is seeking to bring the dispute back to tribal court, where it initially tried to initiate eviction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS