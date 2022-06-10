Florida Court's 'Byzantine' Filing System Is Unconstitutional

By Morgan Conley (June 10, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida state court violated a news organization's First Amendment right to timely access court documents by operating a "byzantine" filing system with outdated "no access before process" policies, a Florida federal judge said Friday. Judge Mark E. Walker of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida on Friday granted a preliminary injunction to Courthouse News Service that requires two local officials to come up with a plan within two weeks to improve access to newly e-filed civil complaints in Broward County Circuit Court. Judge Walker stopped short of telling the two officials — Karen Rushing, chair of the Florida...

