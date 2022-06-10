CIT Rejects Premature Bid For Steel Tariff Refunds

By Alex Lawson (June 10, 2022, 1:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has denied a Turkish steelmaker's push for refunds of national security tariffs, ruling that the company cannot sue the government before the payment on its entries have been finalized. At the center of the case is Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi Ticaret AS' quest to earn refunds on its payment of national security tariffs after the government gave its products a retroactive exclusion from the levies. The government denied the refund request, prompting a legal challenge from BMB. But the entries are currently tied up in separate litigation, and the proper duty level has not yet...

