Allstate Wants Out Of Defending Rental Driver In Crash Suit

By Riley Murdock (June 10, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Allstate Insurance Co. shouldn't have to defend an Idaho resident being sued over a crash in which he was driving a Hertz rental car, the company told a Gem State federal court Thursday. Allstate has no duty to indemnify or defend Joshua Weidner, a policyholder involved in a 2019 crash in El Paso, Texas, after which another driver involved in the crash alleged that he suffered injuries from the incident, the insurer said in its complaint. Weidner was not an "insured person" under his policy and was not in a covered vehicle at the time of the crash, Allstate argued....

