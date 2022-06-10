Atain Seeks Escape From $2.8M Home Remodeling Claims

By Ganesh Setty (June 10, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Atain Specialty Insurance told a California federal court that it should have no duty to defend or indemnify two contractors facing a suit seeking approximately $2.8 million in damages over claims of construction defects and delays in a San Diego home remodeling. The insurer said in its complaint Thursday that the underlying claims Jose Figueroa and Kenneth Hawkins lodged against Welter Electric and Solar Inc. and Marrokal Design & Remodeling LLC do not constitute covered property damage under Welter's policies with Atain Specialty Insurance Co. According to the suit, Figueroa and Hawkins contracted with Dream Design Builders in August 2017 to...

