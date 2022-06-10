Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Morgue Trainee Not Owed Pay As An Intern, 11th Circ. Says

By Grace Elletson (June 10, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A morgue photographer who enrolled in a county training program is not an employee under federal law and therefore can't claim minimum wage and overtime pay violations, an Eleventh Circuit panel ruled, siding with a lower court's finding that the photographer was an unpaid intern.

In a 2-1 opinion, the appellate panel sided Thursday with Miami-Dade County, which enrolled Brandi McKay in its six-month, unpaid medical examiner forensic imaging training program. While McKay said the county violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay her for the work she completed, the panel found that the county was not obligated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!