Morgue Trainee Not Owed Pay As An Intern, 11th Circ. Says

By Grace Elletson (June 10, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A morgue photographer who enrolled in a county training program is not an employee under federal law and therefore can't claim minimum wage and overtime pay violations, an Eleventh Circuit panel ruled, siding with a lower court's finding that the photographer was an unpaid intern. In a 2-1 opinion, the appellate panel sided Thursday with Miami-Dade County, which enrolled Brandi McKay in its six-month, unpaid medical examiner forensic imaging training program. While McKay said the county violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay her for the work she completed, the panel found that the county was not obligated...

