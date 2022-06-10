Prickett Jones Accuses Atty Of 'Mudslinging' In AT&T Case

By Rose Krebs (June 10, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A Prickett Jones & Elliott PA attorney has accused a lawyer for another plaintiff in coordinated litigation in Delaware Chancery Court of "mudslinging" and inaccurately portraying the firm's role in helping secure $9.3 million in damages from AT&T for minority partners unfairly frozen out of an Oregon-based cellphone partnership. In a letter to Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster on Thursday, attorney Marcus E. Montejo of Prickett Jones said his firm was withdrawing its bid to get a roughly $1.2 million fee award for a "common benefit" the firm asserted in an earlier court filing that it helped achieve for plaintiffs in...

