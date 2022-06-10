Trader Pleads Guilty In Biotech Co. Stock Spoofing Scheme

By Dave Simpson (June 10, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- An investor in the medical technology company Arrayit Corp. pleaded guilty to securities fraud in California federal court Thursday, admitting his role in a scheme to manipulate the prices of its stock through the spread of false and misleading information about the company, according to hearing minutes. Jason Nielsen, 48, used online message boards to make it appear that he was about to buy large orders of Arrayit shares when in fact he was in the process of quietly selling, practices known as spoofing and scalping, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. "Nielsen admitted that he placed orders to buy...

