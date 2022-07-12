The Biggest Environmental Rulings Of 2022: Midyear Report

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (July 12, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has made three significant moves in environmental law so far this year by limiting the federal government's power to regulate greenhouse gases from power plants, reviving a Trump-era Clean Water Act rule while an appeal plays out, and allowing the Biden administration to continue — at least for now — to use cost estimates for greenhouse gas harms in new regulations. Other notable environmental rulings so far in 2022 include a First Circuit decision clarifying the scope of the Clean Water Act's citizen suit provision and a Sixth Circuit ruling that stuck Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products LP with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS