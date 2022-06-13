Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NC Health Plan's Trans Care Ban Ruled Unlawful

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 13, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in North Carolina found an exclusion in a state health plan barring coverage for treatments related to gender dysphoria and gender transition was "textbook discrimination" based on sex and transgender status in violation of federal discrimination laws. 

A federal judge called a North Carolina health plan's ban on coverage for sex change treatments "textbook discrimination'' and stopped the plan from enforcing the exclusion. (iStock.com/YGolub) U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs ruled Friday that the North Carolina State Health Plan for Teachers and State Employees' categorical coverage ban for treatments "leading to or in connection with sex changes or modifications"...

