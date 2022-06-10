Adidas Claims Nike Stole Run Tracking, Shoe Technology ​​​​​​​

By Lauren Berg (June 10, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Adidas claims rival Nike's Run Club and SNKRS apps, as well as its app-controlled shoe adjustment system, all infringe its patented technology related to mobile fitness tracking and coaching, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Texas federal court. Nike's tracking and training apps and self-adjusting shoes infringe nine of Adidas' patents related to outdoor route tracking, fitness tracking, personalized training plan systems and product launches, among other features, according to the 62-page complaint. Adidas said it has a long history of integrating technology into its products, including in 1984 when it released the world's first shoe with an integrated computer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS