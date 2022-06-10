DC Judge Tells Ex-Trump Aide Navarro To Stop Emailing Court

By Khorri Atkinson (June 10, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge admonished former ​Trump ​White House trade adviser Peter Navarro for emailing his courtroom deputy twice without copying government attorneys who are prosecuting his contempt of Congress charges, telling Navarro his conduct "is not proper." U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta said in a minute order late Thursday that Navarro, who was indicted on June 2 for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating last year's deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, is not permitted to have ex parte communications with the court, outside the presence of government counsel, without the jurist's consent. Navarro has told the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS