'Where's The Protein?' Asks Beyond Meat False Ad Suit

By Gina Kim (June 13, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A Southern California consumer has filed a proposed false advertising class action in federal court against Beyond Meat Inc., accusing the plant-based meat manufacturer of embellishing the amount of protein contained in its line of sausages, breakfast patties, meatballs, ground beef and chicken products. Mary Yoon of Corona, California, filed her 14-page proposed class action against Beyond Meat Inc. on Friday, claiming the company has tricked customers into thinking the meatless products contain more protein than they actually do. Yoon alleged that the company labels its plant-based meat products as providing the same or more amount of protein than real meat,...

