QuantumScape Sued In Del. For Allegedly Hyping Batteries

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 13, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A QuantumScape Corp. stockholder sued the company's board, its top leadership and a Volkswagen Group of America Inc. affiliate in Delaware Chancery Court, alleging they made false or misleading statements about the company's battery technology and failed to properly oversee public reporting of mission-critical operations. The derivative stockholder suit, filed late on Friday by Lewis D. Baker, alleges defendants falsely claimed in 2020 and 2021 that QuantumScape's "solid-state" batteries exceeded capabilities of lithium-ion batteries, had up to 80% longer range than lithium-ion batteries, were safer and longer lasting compared to other batteries, and were "ready for commercial deployment." The defendants breached...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS