Fla. Court's Mask Mandate Decision Is Confusing

By Philip Howe (June 14, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- On April 18, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mask mandate for all forms of public transportation in Health Freedom Defense Fund Inc. v. Biden. The government has noticed its appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Much has been written about the decision and many, including the airline industry, have reacted to it. This article will examine the decision, its inconsistencies and its questionable logic. Pandemic History The court began with a helpful summary of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Dec. 19, 2019, COVID-19...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS