Texas Judge Won't Toss Vineyards' Suit Against Bayer, BASF

By Michelle Casady (June 13, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Bayer Crop Science and Monsanto can't dismiss outright nor compel arbitration of claims in Texas state court from 57 vineyard owners who allege their wine grape crops were damaged by a dicamba-tolerant cotton seed system. In two brief orders issued Friday, Jefferson County District Court Judge Justin Sanderson denied both requests without explanation, writing he reached the conclusion after considering both the pleadings in the record and arguments made at a June 2 hearing. The judge also rejected a motion from BASF Corp. and the other two companies to split up the suits by transferring the venue to different jurisdictions across the state....

