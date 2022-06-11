Nelson Mullins Atty Caused Jumbo Trust Payout, Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore (June 11, 2022, 12:11 AM EDT) -- A Florida jury heard Friday that allegedly poor wealth planning work by a Nelson Mullins attorney caused a trust vehicle to give a client's son more than 10 times the $3 million she had intended. Wealth client Rebecca Scott said she was kept in the dark about key details when she worked with lawyer Carl Rosen of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP about the mechanisms and implications of the trust vehicle he set up in 2010 for one of her five children. That son, Steven Robert Scott, known as Rob, ended up reaping tens of millions of dollars when the corporate...

