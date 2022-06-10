9th Circ. Mulls If Valid Patents Moot FCA Suit Against Bausch

By Gina Kim (June 10, 2022, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge considering whistleblower allegations that Bausch Health fraudulently obtained a patent to prolong its monopoly on colitis drug Apriso pressed the plaintiff's attorney Friday on whether other valid patents also protected the drug, commenting, "If that's the case, then you don't have a False Claims Act claim." U.S. Circuit Judge Gabriel P. Sanchez's comments came during a hearing on intellectual property attorney and relator Zachary Silbersher's appeal of a district court's 2020 dismissal of his qui tam action against Valeant Pharmaceuticals, now known as Bausch Health. The lawsuit alleges that Valeant and others hampered competition from generic-drug makers...

