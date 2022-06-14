Limiting Liability When Using Volunteers: Key Points For Orgs

By Rosemary Fei and Geena Yu (June 14, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- This article examines the use of volunteers by nonprofit entities, the risks posed by such use, and best practices and approaches for managing those risks. For more information about liability and insurance issues related to the use of volunteers, see Using Volunteers: Best Practices for Not-for-Profit Risk Management. Use of Volunteers Volunteers are widely used throughout the nonprofit sector. While we most often think of volunteers working in nonprofits serving charitable purposes, many other types of nonprofits use volunteer help, including unions, trade associations and social clubs. Nonprofits, especially charitable nonprofits, are critical to the healthy functioning of our communities and civil...

