Walmart Wipes Out Class Claims Over 'Hypoallergenic' Labels

By Gina Kim (June 13, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday tossed a putative class action filed by customers claiming Walmart-brand personal care products labeled as "hypoallergenic" were deceiving, finding that their complaint does not contain allegations that they developed skin irritation or allergies after using them, but instead sound like "buyers' remorse." In an 18-page order dismissing Fernanda Brito-Munoz and Tamika Williams' amended proposed class action without prejudice against the retail giant, U.S. District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson found that the customers do not say that they or their children developed allergic reactions from using the Walmart-brand personal care products, or that any of the...

