Ex-Engine Maker Execs Settle SEC's Fraud Claims

By Celeste Bott (June 13, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Former engine maker executives accused of fraudulently inflating their company's revenues have reached a deal in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's civil suit, agreeing to pay civil penalties in the wake of their acquittal in a parallel criminal case. According to a joint motion for voluntary dismissal filed in Illinois federal court on Friday, the SEC dropped most claims against Power Solutions International Inc.'s former CEO Gary Winemaster, former general manager James Needham and former vice president of sales, Craig Davis. Winemaster agreed to pay $100,000 in civil penalties, with Davis and Needham each paying $10,000. The agreement resolves the...

