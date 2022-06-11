Texas Judge Axes Biden's ICE Enforcement Policy Nationwide

By Mike LaSusa (June 11, 2022, 1:09 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday threw out the Biden administration's policy for prioritizing immigration enforcement, saying the guidance ran counter to a legal requirement to detain certain categories of immigrants. U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton vacated the guidance nationwide, siding almost entirely with the states of Texas and Louisiana, which had argued that the policy violated the Immigration and Nationality Act's mandate for the executive branch to detain immigrants with serious criminal convictions or final deportation orders. The Biden administration had argued the law gives it the discretion to decide whether to detain someone, but Judge Tipton said the...

