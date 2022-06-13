Law Firm Can't Pare Down Ex-UBS Worker's Negligence Suit

By Silvia Martelli (June 13, 2022, 2:31 PM BST) -- A judge has refused to dismiss some of a £2 million ($2.4 million) negligence lawsuit against a local law firm, concluding that a former UBS employee has a shot at proving that his counsel fell short in handling his discrimination claims. High Court Master Amanda Stevens ruled Friday that Ion Manda, a former UBS AG risk analyst who sued the bank for disability discrimination, has a "reasonable prospect of success" to prove that law firm Bird & Lovibond and his solicitor were negligent when representing him in the case. Manda has accused the law firm of failing to properly draft his...

