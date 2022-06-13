Apple Loses Appeal To Invalidate Optis' UK Wireless Patents

By Silvia Martelli (June 13, 2022, 5:47 PM BST) -- Tech giant Apple lost its bid Monday to invalidate Optis' patent for wireless broadband communication after a London appeals court said the trial judge hadn't read the patent too narrowly. The Court of Appeal said that the trial court was right to find that Optis Cellular Technology LLC's patent for a mechanism for continuous transmission within a so-called long-term evolution network was valid and that Apple Retail UK Ltd. had infringed it. High Court Judge Richard Meade did not misinterpret the word "counting" in the patent, nor did he rely on an overly narrow understanding of what the patent does or does...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS