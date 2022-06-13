Choice Buys Radisson Hotel Group Americas In $675M Deal

By Joyce Hanson (June 13, 2022, 11:36 AM EDT) -- Choice Hotels International Inc. and Radisson Hotel Group said Monday that Choice will acquire the franchise business, operations and intellectual property of Radisson Hotel Group Americas for approximately $675 million. The deal with Radisson will add nine hotel brands in the Americas to Choice as the Rockville, Maryland-based lodging franchisor looks to expand by bringing its franchising platform to adjacent hotel segments and a new set of hotel owners, according to the company. Choice said it is taking on 624 Radisson hotels with more than 68,000 rooms as it broadens its presence in the "upscale and core upper-midscale" hospitality segments, particularly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS