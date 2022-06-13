Sidley, Weil Drive $200M Deal For PE-Backed Software Co.

By Elaine Briseño (June 13, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed human resources software provider Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., advised by Sidley Austin, has entered into an agreement to purchase peer software company SumTotal from Weil-led Skillsoft for $200 million, the companies said Monday. Cornerstone is backed by PE firm Clearlake Capital Group LP, which purchased the company in August 2021 for an enterprise value of $5.2 billion. The companies expect the transaction to close in the second half of 2022, provided the deal successfully meets all regulatory requirements, according to separate statements from each side. SumTotal, according to its website, targets learning and training for complicated and highly regulated industries,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS