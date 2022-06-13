Walton Global Enters $300M Housing JV With Rockpoint

By Faith Williams (June 13, 2022, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment and land asset management company Walton Global announced Monday a $300 million joint venture with Rockpoint, a private equity firm, to fund Walton's developments to meet the "growing" demand for single-family rentals across the United States. Rockpoint intends to invest the $300 million into Walton's Build-to-Rent platform that offers new housing solutions in high-demand home and rental markets, the press release said. The partnership is focusing on Walton's more than 81,000-acre land portfolio in the U.S. and its existing master plans. Walton's BTR program, established in 2021, is expected to eventually total up to $1 billion in real estate...

