3 Firms Guide Prologis' $26B Acquisition Of Duke Realty

By Tom Zanki (June 13, 2022, 10:09 AM EDT) -- Logistics giant Prologis Inc. said Monday it will acquire Duke Realty Corp. in an all-stock purchase valued at about $26 billion, including debt, a deal that combines two industrial real estate players under the guidance of three law firms. Under the terms of the agreement, Duke Realty shareholders will receive 0.475 of a Prologis share for each Duke Realty share they own, according to a statement. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, pending shareholder and regulatory approval. Wachtell is guiding Prologis on the transaction, while Duke Realty is counseled by Hogan Lovells and Alston &...

