Blade Therapeutics' $353M SPAC Go-Public Deal Called Off

By McCord Pagan (June 13, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Blank-check company Biotech Acquisition Co. and biopharmaceutical group Blade Therapeutics Inc. said Monday they are canceling their previously announced nearly $353 million merger, marking the latest in a number of special-purpose acquisition company transactions that have been terminated recently. BAC and Blade did not offer many specifics as to why they are ending their November agreement, simply saying in a joint statement they have decided to cancel the deal. "We wish Blade continued success as they continue to develop cutting-edge science and a clinical-stage pipeline targeting diseases that remain undertreated. BAC remains committed to finding a life-sciences partner that can deliver...

